Fresno State graduate seeing success with pet fashion line

You can typically find Blitzy Bling Bandanas at pop-up markets, and they're sold at the Elbow Room in Northwest Fresno.

Whether you're a fan of stripes, solids or sparkle, Blitzy Bling Bandanas has just the look for your pet.

Whether you're a fan of stripes, solids or sparkle, Blitzy Bling Bandanas has just the look for your pet.

Whether you're a fan of stripes, solids or sparkle, Blitzy Bling Bandanas has just the look for your pet.

Whether you're a fan of stripes, solids or sparkle, Blitzy Bling Bandanas has just the look for your pet.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're a fan of stripes, solids or sparkle, Blitzy Bling Bandanas has just the look for your pet.

"You get two prints on every single one and they all have snaps on them, so if your pet gets stuck on something, they just pop right off," says owner Lauren Smith.

Smith has been sewing since her 4H days growing up in Hanford.

"I started sewing when I was 10," she said. "I started making projects, doing the wool contest, fashion shows and just learning how to sew from there."

The Fresno State graduate may no longer be competing, but she still does personal projects.

A few years ago, she launched what's now a thriving pet fashion line.

Lauren gets inspired at local fabric stores, whether she's finding holiday prints or ways to celebrate your pup. Shoppers love that you get two looks in one.

"Whenever I find something new and different, that's a really good seller," she said.

From cutting the fabric to sewing each side, the attention to detail is unparalleled.

Sizes range from extra small to large and fit up to 100-pound dogs.

"We have a ton of stuff coming up this summer, and we're already working on October through December," Smith said.

You can typically find Blitzy Bling Bandanas at pop-up markets, and they're sold at the Elbow Room in Northwest Fresno.

Lauren will be hosting a full doggy takeover event in July. Keep an eye out for that on her Instagram page.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.