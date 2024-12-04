Fresno State to hire USC linebackers coach Matt Entz as next head coach, ESPN sources say

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chatter on potential front-runners for Fresno State's next head coach are beginning to heat up.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is working toward a five-year deal to hire USC linebackers coach Matt Entz as the Bulldogs' next coach, ESPN sources say.

Entz is a two-time NCAA Division I FCS national champion as the head coach of North Dakota State. His record with the Bison's was 60-11.

According to the Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Entz met with administration at Fresno State on Tuesday.

Entz entered his first season with USC this year as the assistant head coach for defense/ linebackers coach. Jumping the Trojan's total defense ranking from No. 119 to 70.

