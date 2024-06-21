Fresno State hires Garrett Klassy as new Athletic Director

Garrett Klassy has been named the new Athletic Director at Fresno State. Klassy was most recently the Deputy Athletic Director at the University of Houston.

Garrett Klassy has been named the new Athletic Director at Fresno State. Klassy was most recently the Deputy Athletic Director at the University of Houston.

Garrett Klassy has been named the new Athletic Director at Fresno State. Klassy was most recently the Deputy Athletic Director at the University of Houston.

Garrett Klassy has been named the new Athletic Director at Fresno State. Klassy was most recently the Deputy Athletic Director at the University of Houston.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Garrett Klassy has been named the new Athletic Director at Fresno State.

Klassy was most recently the Deputy Athletic Director at the University of Houston.

He has also worked at The University of Nebraska, University of Oregon and University of Alabama.

Klassy's hiring comes after former Athletic Director Terry Tumey and Fresno State "mutually agreed" to part ways in March.

"I am deeply excited at the opportunity to work with Garrett," said Fresno State President Jiménez-Sandoval in a press release. "He comes with an impressive background in athletics, and demonstrates integrity, intentional passion, and strategic energy. As he grew up on a dairy farm, he lives our values, understands our culture and illustrates our work ethic at the highest levels."

Klassy will begin his role on July 23.

"This is an incredible moment for me and my family, and I am committed to working tirelessly to move Fresno State Athletics forward aggressively during this changing landscape of college athletics," Klassy said in a press release.

An introductory news conference will be held some time next week.