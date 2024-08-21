Fresno State kicks off fall 2024 semester

The Fresno State campus is ready to welcome thousands of students Wednesday morning for the new semester.

The Fresno State campus is ready to welcome thousands of students Wednesday morning for the new semester.

The Fresno State campus is ready to welcome thousands of students Wednesday morning for the new semester.

The Fresno State campus is ready to welcome thousands of students Wednesday morning for the new semester.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State campus is ready to welcome thousands of students Wednesday morning for the new semester.

The university is welcoming more than 6,500 new undergraduate students for the first day of the Fall semester, with total enrollment projected to be just over 24,000 students.

About 57 percent of Fresno State's students come from Fresno County.

First day of school jitters aren't just little kids.

Just ask Fresno State Freshmen Angelina Fernandez and Taylor Cruz.

"I was nervous but the people around me are very nice. You can kind of tell that we're all in the same situation; we're all anxious and stuff like that so it's good being around people who are in the same mindset as you," said Fernandez.

Fresno State filled campus with welcome activities which included music, and freebies, plus booths set up to help get students involved.

I think it's really great that they're doing this for freshmen specifically cause we're kind of nervous," said Cruz.

Tips for traffic as Fresno State begins new semester

Inside the buildings, professors weren't wasting any time diving right into instruction.

Fresno State says it's welcoming more than 6,500 new students for a total population of about 24,000.

A tall task for the Student Involvement team.

"Lots of planning, lots of student involvement. We have a lot of student leaders who do most of the planning. They stay on trend with why students want on campus for their experience," said Dr. Amy Allen, associate dean.

One of those student leaders, Yajaira Velasco, says post-pandemic many students want more social interaction.

"Really focused on crafting connections between students, helping them network and also just get outside of their bubble and be more comfortable talking to people and have fun," said Velasco.

The start of a new school year at Fresno State for some students is a bridge to their dreams.

"My hope is to become a pediatric surgeon so I'm hoping Fresno State will help put me that way," said Fernandez.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

