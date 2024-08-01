Fresno State kicks off Fall camp for upcoming season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fall camp for the Fresno State Bulldogs kicks off on Thursday.

Junior quarterback Mikey Keene and senior wide receiver Mac Dalena are just two players returning to this year's squad.

Tim Skipper was named interim coach after Jeff Tedford stepped down for the third time in five years to focus on his health.

This will be Skipper's second stint leading the team.

He coached the Bulldogs to a 37-10 win over New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl last December.

The Dogs' season opener takes place in Ann Arbor, when they take on the national champion Michigan Wolverines on August 31.