Fresno State QB Mikey Keene enters transfer portal ahead of 2025 season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State starting quarterback Mikey Keene will be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Bulldogs.

On Tuesday morning, Keene announced that he is planning to play elsewhere for the 2025 season.

In a statement, Keene thanked his coaches and teammates, writing that he "will always have love for every one of you guys!"

"It has been an honor to work and develop relationships with all of you and I appreciated the time we had together," the statement continued.

Keene became the starting quarterback for Fresno State in 2023, holding a 14-9 record with the team.

He went on to led the Bulldogs to a 37-10 victory in the New Mexico Bowl that year.

This season, he threw 18 touchdowns to eleven interceptions.

He had the most passing yards and the highest completion in the Mountain West.

He'll have one year of eligibility remaining.

