Fresno State replaces decades-old equipment with new central utility plant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Most students on the Fresno State campus may never see what's inside the campus's new utility plant, but they'll benefit from what it's producing.

"People might not realize that this happened. But when they feel the cool breeze or feel the warmth they will realize we have this energy that is sustainable and that it long-term for the campus," Fresno State President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said.

Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval was joined by other campus leaders and those from Meridiam and Noresco to celebrate the updated plant.

Meridiam helped fund the project. Noresco was the lead contractor and will provide maintenance for the next 30 years.

The partnership is a first in the California State University (CSU) system.

"Long-term, we will be able to finance that through the CSU but also through our own payments on campus," Jiménez-Sandoval said. "I feel strongly that we are in a secure, strong spot."

The update is much needed for the campus.

Footage from the ABC30 Archive shows a power outage at Fresno State in February 2009 related to equipment from the 1950s. It forced dozens of classes to be canceled for days.

The way this project was funded, through a public-private partnership, could also pave the way for other necessary improvements.

"Over time, the campus will be able to go in and do that work. There's a lot of coordination and logistics required. We want to make sure we don't disrupt instruction," Fresno State Vice President Emerita Debbie Adisian-Astone said.

Administrators say the new Central Utility Plant will also decrease the school's carbon footprint, dropping its natural gas consumption by 73 percent.

In addition, the new plant is providing a more environmentally friendly way to heat and cool much of the campus and saving at least 7 million gallons of water a year.

