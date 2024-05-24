Fresno State sweet corn returns to Gibson Farm Market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sweet Fresno State staple makes its return just in time for the unofficial start of Summer.

The Gibson Farm Market will begin selling student-grown sweet corn on Friday, May 24 at 8 a.m.

You can buy the popular corn for 75 cents per ear.

Two mobile purchase stations will also be outside the north side of the market to accommodate opening-day customers who want to buy pre-bagged corn in quantities of ten ears for $10 while supplies last.

And if you can't make it on the first day of the sale, there's no need to worry.

The university says it has enough corn to supply the market through August.