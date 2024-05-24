Fresno State sweet corn returns to Gibson Farm Market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sweet Fresno State tradition makes its return just in time for the unofficial start of Summer.

A 8 am Friday, the Gibson Farm Market will begin selling student-grown sweet corn.

You can buy the popular corn for 75 cents per ear.

Two mobile purchase stations will also be outside the north side of the market to accommodate opening day customers who want to buy pre-bagged corn in quantities of 10 ears for $10, while supplies last.

If you are not able to make it for the first day of the sale, there's no need to worry. The university says it has enough corn to supply the market through August.

