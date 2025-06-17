Fresno State will add Asian American Studies as a major this fall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Asian American studies is expanding at Fresno State.

For years, Fresno State has had a minor and certificates in Asian American Studies.

Associate Professor Jenny Banh, says despite the local Asian population, that was the highest level of education any student could receive in the Central Valley.

"We have a 12-16% Asian population and we've never had the major," Banh said.

So she set out to change that and starting this fall Fresno State will begin offering "Asian-American Studies" as a major for students.

Banh says the 45-unit degree will give students the chance to dive deeper into the history, including what happened right here in the Central Valley.

"The original Koreans were in Dinuba. They created a nectarines, peaches, all these things and, oh, my god, the history is so great," Banh said.

The program will examine the historical and contemporary experience of Asians after their arrival to the U-S.

Banh says it's technically two majors combined into one Asian Studies and Asian American Studies.

"And you can take any emphasis -- you can go the emphasis of Asian studies or Asian American and so what I think for students, is you're getting two for one," Banh said.

Classes include a wide-range of topics such as 'Asian Americans in the Caring Fields', 'Asian American Women', 'Asian Eats: Asian American Foodways', and 'Anime, Graphic Novel, K-Pop and Asian Cultural Studies.'

Banh says she believes a degree in this field will help set people apart when they're applying for jobs after college.

"It's valuable, I believe, it matters. Asian American Studies, Asian Studies, it matters and we just want the community to know about us," Banh said.

Fresno State's first day of the fall semester is August 19, which is when students will officially be able to declare the new major.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.