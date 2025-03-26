Fresno State's 8th annual Day of Giving

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldog community is coming together for Fresno State's 24-hour online Day of Giving.

You can help take part in the spirit of the event.

Your donation will help support the areas that matter most to you.

You can also unlock challenge funds to multiply your impact.

You can help with scholarships, student programs or groundbreaking research. No matter the donation, every dollar makes a difference.

The university says more than 1,800 alumni and friends came together last year to help Fresno State's future, and are asking for your help to make a bigger impact this year.

The fundraiser runs until midnight tonight.

If you would like to donate, click here.