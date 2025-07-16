Fresno Unified faces criticism over proposed payout of Chief of Communications contract

FRESNO (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is facing new criticism in connection with the resignation of its chief of communications, following an AI controversy.

Action News learned late last month that Nikki Henry was leaving her role at the district after six years.

We have now obtained the resignation settlement proposed for Henry, which would give her a lump sum payment of $162,000.

The document says the agreement was reached to avoid "the uncertainty, inconvenience and expense of litigation.".

Action News was the first to report in May, on the misuse of an AI tool that fabricated quotes from the teacher's union targeting superintendent Misty Her.

Henry later addressed those reports, admitting to the mistake and claiming the document was never meant to be shared.

In a recent social media post, the Fresno Teachers Association said such a settlement denies accountability and rewards alleged misconduct.

We have reached out to Fresno Unified for comment.

The Board of Trustees still needs to vote on the agreement.