Fresno Unified school bus involved in crash, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified school bus was involved in a car crash early Thursday morning.

It happened at about 7:30 am at the intersection of Palm and Holland.

Police say the bus was leaving Powers-Gingsburg Elementary School and turning onto Palm Avenue when it was hit.

Nineteen students were on board. Three of them complained of pain and were evaluated.

A Jeep that was involved in the crash has major front-end damage. It is not known if the driver was hurt.