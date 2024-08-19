Fresno Unified School District kicks off new year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Like all students at Hamilton School in Central Fresno, third grader Kash Trevino said goodbye to summer and hello to the classroom on Monday.

FUSD worked all summer to get ready for the new school year.

For Interim Superintendent Misty Her, there are two goals that are top of mind: Improving students outcomes and achieving operational excellence.

"Building a place where our students and families, when they come into our schools, they really belong," she said.

There are more than 72,000 students within Fresno Unified.

Board member Andy Levine told Action News that chronic absenteeism has dropped and now, they're ready to tackle a new challenge.

"This year is really about getting into those academic gains," he said. "Seeing some significant growth in those academic proficiency scores."

Through state funding, there is also a push to focus on Arts and Music programs.

"So that students can tap into their passion and be excited to be here on a consistent basis," Levine said.

Another new tool for families is the "Let's Talk" function, which is available on the school district website.

It allows families to reach out to various departments so that they can easily communicate with them.

Student health is also a top priority, with nine nurses added both last year and now this year to help see more students and reduce workload.

"Having that extra staff really allows our folks to spend the extra time with students, get to know them and connect with them more," says FUSD Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Jensen.

There are also now additional campus safety assistants at over 60 elementary schools.

District leaders say, the extra eyes on campus will boost safety and security on campus, as well as help with traffic flow.

