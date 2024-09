What to know about Fresno Unified's summer camps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified is reminding students and parents about summer camp sign-ups.

There will be more than 90 different camps, including everything from dance classes to crafts and even coding.

They are open to students in grades T-K through 12.

Camps will run from July 8 through July 26 in one-week sessions.

Priority registration takes place Monday, May 13, while general sign-ups begin Thursday, May 16.