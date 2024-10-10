Fresno's Buffalo Wild Wings GO has a grand opening date

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have a chance to win chicken wings for a whole year if you're willing to get in line.

Action News confirms Buffalo Wild Wings GO at First and Nees in northeast Fresno will open its doors this Sunday, Oct. 13.

This location won't have the normal sit-down space.

It will only offer chicken wings, sauces and other fan favorites for delivery and Takeout.

The grand opening is at 11 a.m.

The company says the first 50 guests in line will receive a voucher good for six wings every week for 52 weeks.