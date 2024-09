Fresno's newest cannabis store STIIIZZY holds grand opening

There's a new cannabis store in Northeast Fresno, and it's one of the nation's largest private brands.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new cannabis store in Northeast Fresno.

Cannabis brand STIIIZY, located on Herndon and Willow Avenues, held its grand opening Saturday morning.

STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top-selling brand in the U.S.

The new location celebrated with giveaways, a live DJ and food from Maui Hawaiian BBQ and Taqueria Yarelis.