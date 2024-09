Friday Morning Football: Redwood High School

Friday Morning Football is back! We come to your campus and help bring the school spirit for high school football teams across the Valley!

Friday Morning Football is back! We come to your campus and help bring the school spirit for high school football teams across the Valley!

Friday Morning Football is back! We come to your campus and help bring the school spirit for high school football teams across the Valley!

Friday Morning Football is back! We come to your campus and help bring the school spirit for high school football teams across the Valley!

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday Morning Football is back!

Friday Morning Football Part 3

We come to your campus and help bring the school spirit for high school football teams across the Valley!

RELATED: Friday Night Football 2024: Week 1

Friday night, the Redwood Rangers of Visalia will play host to the Golden Hawks of Centennial High School in Bakersfield.

Friday Morning Football Part 2

Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.