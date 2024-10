Friday Night Football 2024: Week 8

Week 8 Matchups

Thursday, October 10

NORTH YOSEMITE

McLane 42 - Roosevelt 14

TRI-COUNTY - SEQUOIA

Selma vs. Hanford West at Hanford 7:00pm

TRI-RIVER

#173 Clovis East 34 - Central 26

Friday, October 11

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC

Atwater vs. El Capitan at Merced College 7:00pm

Golden Valley vs. Buhach Colony at Atwater 7:00pm

Los Banos at Merced 7:00pm

SOUTHERN

Mariposa County at Denair 7:15pm

Stone Ridge Christian vs. Le Grand at Castle AFB 7:15pm

TRANS VALLEY

Orestimba at Hilmar 7:00pm

Gustine @ Waterford

WESTERN

Pacheco at Ceres 7:00pm

COUNTY/METRO

Madera vs. Bullard at Ratcliffe Stadium 7:30pm

San Joaquin Memorial vs. Edison at Sunnyside 7:30pm

Sanger vs. Garza at Koligian Stadium 7:00pm

EAST SEQUOIA

Corcoran at Orange Cove 7:15pm

Lindsay at Farmersville 7:15pm

Granite Hills at Orosi 7:15pm

Woodlake at Strathmore 7:15pm

EAST YOSEMITE

Porterville at Golden West 7:30pm

Mt. Whitney vs. El Diamante at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pm

Redwood vs. Monache at Granite Hills 7:30pm

NORTH YOSEMITE

Fresno at Madera South 7:30pm

Sunnyside vs. Hoover at McLane 7:30pm

Torres vs. Sanger West at Flores Stadium 7:30pm

NORTHWEST SEQUOIA

Chowchilla at Fowler 7:30pm

Liberty at Minarets 7:00pm

TRI-COUNTY - KINGS CANYON

Reedley at Kerman 7:30pm

Central Valley Christian at Kingsburg 7:30pm

TRI-COUNTY - SEQUOIA

Immanuel vs. Sierra Pacific at Immanuel Sports Complex 7:30pm

TRI-RIVER

Buchanan vs. Clovis West at Clovis 7:00pm

Clovis vs. Clovis North at Buchanan 7:00pm

WEST SIERRA

Avenal at Coalinga 7:30pm

Mendota at Dos Palos 7:30pm

Firebaugh at Tranquillity 7:30pm

WEST YOSEMITE

Tulare Union at Hanford 7:30pm

Lemoore vs. Mission Oak at Tulare Union 7:30pm

Tulare Western (Tulare, CA) at Dinuba (CA), 7:30pm

NON-LEAGUE

Washington Union at Exeter 7:30pm

Parlier at McFarland 7:00pm

Mission Prep vs. Caruthers at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo 7:00pm

Riverdale at Yosemite 7:00pm

EAST SIERRA (8 MAN)

Laton at Alpaugh 7:00pm

6/8/9 MAN NON-LEAGUE

Sierra at Fresno Christian 7:00pm

Trona at Kern Resource Center 7:00pm

Saturday, October 12

EAST SIERRA (8 MAN)

Kings Christian at Riverdale Christian 11:00am

HI-LO (8 MAN)

Mammoth at Lone Pine 7:00pm

