Friends raise money for Clovis veteran and tattoo artist killed in crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friends and family gathered at High Sierra Tattoo Company in Clovis on Saturday afternoon to honor and support veteran and tattoo artist 37-year-old Josh Cowdrey.

He was involved in a deadly crash while on his motorcycle a little before 11 on Wednesday morning. Authorities said it happened near Barstow and Stanford in Clovis.

Saturday's events honoring Cowdrey was an emotional day for his family.

"I'm so sorry this happened to you, you didn't deserve it," said his sister, Megan Case.

Officers say 57-year-old Tamera Pittman was behind the wheel of a red SUV that made a left turn, colliding with Cowdrey.

Pitman was taken into custody.

Cowdrey's sister said he was on his way to work. It was his first day at a new tattoo shop.

"His nephew and his dad and everybody helped him put all his stuff over there. He was just so excited to start another journey at a new tattoo shop," said Case.

A little less than six miles from High Sierra Tattoo Company in Clovis, Ambitious Ink in Fresno was also hosting an event to honor the late tattoo artist on Saturday.

"We lost a best friend, every single one of us," said friend Dustie Whitson.

Cowdrey worked at Ambitious Ink for about two years. The artists at the tattoo shop say he had the best sense of humor and made lasting impressions on everyone he met.

"Every tattoo I've done, even if it was a bad one, he'd pat me on the back and tell me, 'Good job, Beaver. Good job man, you make me proud'. It's kinda hard cause when you tell somebody that you make them proud, it means a lot to people who don't get told that often," said friend Jared "Beaver" Lozano.

Both friends and family said Pittman not only ended a life too soon but ripped an important person from all of their lives.

"We'll never get my brother back. And you're just disgusting that you can drink and drive," said Case.

A donation page has been set up to help the family during this heartbreaking time, click here for more information.

