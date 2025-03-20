Gal Gadot in her 1st villain role as the Evil Queen in Disney's 'Snow White'

Stepping into the sinister and vain role of the Evil Queen in Disney's new action reimagination of 'Snow White' is Hollywood A-lister Gal Gadot.

When "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" debuted in 1937, we met Walt Disney's very first princess and his first villain: the Evil Queen.

Alicia Vitarelli was at the world premiere in Hollywood and spoke to Gadot about playing her very first anti-hero.

She says it was fabulous, theatrical and, in her words, "delicious."

"'Magic Mirror on the wall,' to be able to say this line is just like, wow! I needed to find my voice for a second," Gadot said. "It was very, very special."

It's also something very different for Godot.

The Israeli-born actress rose to fame as Wonder Woman and now she's taking her first walk on the dark side as one Disney's most iconic villains, the Evil Queen.

"She's fun, she's stylish, she's chic, but she's also dark and strong and solid and grand. It was a lot of fun. The best part was being able to do something I've never done before," says Gadot.

There's also something else we haven't seen her do before: sing! Gadot gets a brand new villain song called "All is Fair."

"It was a lot of fun," Gadot said. "I think about the day when we filmed the song and I get chills because it was one of those pinch-me type of moments. I'm really, really grateful. I'm a lucky girl."

The actress is the mother of four girls, three of them were by her side for the world premiere.

"The 3-year-old was the youngest one I brought," she said. "From three to 13, they all came. But the 3-year-old always gets so scared when she sees the bad guy. I think because I was the bad guy, she wasn't as afraid anymore. It was great."

The girls and her husband were by her side again Tuesday when she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gadot says entering the Disney legacy is for them and the next generation of fans.

"We live in a world where there's been so much tension and so many things that have been going on," she said. "I think this is a perfect escapism, a reminder of magic and kindness. It's like bringing a ray of light to the world."

"Snow White" is in theaters March 21.

Disney is the parent company of this station.