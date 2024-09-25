Gang member sentenced for 2022 fatal shooting in central Fresno

Extra security was seen in the courtroom as emotions and remarks continued from both sides, even after the case wrapped up.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tensions were high in a Fresno County court room Tuesday as Anthony Munoz awaited his sentencing for the 2022 fatal shooting of 30-year-old Corey Childress.

"The matter of probation is denied. Defendant is to be committed to CDCR as to count one for the middle term of six years, enhanced further by an additional four years," Fresno County Superior Court Judge Gabriel Brickey said.

10 years behind bars for manslaughter with a gun enhancement isn't enough for the victim's family, but the charges come from a plea deal.

"The court understands how difficult this resolution is, but the court also understands the great risk of proceeding to trial for all sides," Judge Brickey explained.

"For the defendant, a potential life sentence and for the people, the victim's family that the defendant not face any consequences."

Fresno Police says Munoz is a gang member and shot Childress in central Fresno in March 2022.

Childress's car crashed into a garage. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

His family members spoke to Munoz directly about their loss.

"You murdered him in cold blood and even if you don't pay in prison, you will pay one day," Childress's father, Gary Childress said.

"You don't think you did anything at all wrong. You didn't even make a mistake because somebody that makes a mistake has remorse and they don't laugh at our family while we are in here mourning my brother," Childress's sister, Ashley Mendoza said.

The prosecution and victim's family claim Munoz was smiling in the court room while his defense and family claim otherwise.

"He has a lot of remorse.," Munoz's mother, Mary said. "My son is a father, a good son, a good brother and a good person."

Munoz has already begun his 10 year sentence in prison.

