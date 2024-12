Garage catches fire at vacant home in Central Fresno

The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that sparked Sunday morning in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a garage fire in Central Fresno.

Fire Crews responded to a vacant home on Terrace Avenue near Crystal Avenue at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say it took about 10 minutes to knock down the blaze.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.