Garage fire breaks out at home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is safe after a fire broke out at a home in Clovis early Friday morning.

Crews were called out to a home on Alluvial at DeWolf shortly after 4 am.

When crews arrived, they found the garage engulfed in flames.

The family was able to escape. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Alluvial is closed in the area between Locan and DeWolf.