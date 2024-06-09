George Lopez stops Eagle Mountain Casino show 30 minutes early

This comes after George Lopez's original show scheduled for April 20 had to be changed due to a medical emergency.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some George Lopez fans are outraged after he walked out of his sold-out show at Eagle Mountain Casino 30 minutes early on Friday.

In a statement, the casino says Lopez hired his own private security.

There was a pre-show plan to remove people interrupting or causing trouble.

Eagle Mountain says when the comedian's private security team didn't escort people out, he didn't allow the casino's security to remove them. Instead, he left the stage and did not continue the show.

According to TMZ, Lopez's team says, "It's the venue or casino's job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans, but the casino failed in this regard. The audience was overserved and unruly, and the casino staff was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests."