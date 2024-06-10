Eagle Mountain Casino issuing full refunds after George Lopez ends show early

Fans were outraged after George Lopez walked out of his sold-out show 30 minutes early on Friday.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- George Lopez's early departure from his sold-out show at a Porterville casino is creating a new opportunity for fans in attendance.

Eagle Mountain Casino, as an apology, is offering all attendees a full refund and free tickets to any future 2024 show at the casino.

The casino is also pushing back claims made by Lopez's team after the stars abrupt exit.

According to TMZ, Lopez's team said, "It's the venue or casino's job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans, but the casino failed in this regard. The audience was overserved and unruly, and the casino staff was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests."

Eagle Mountain confirmed that they did see guests yelling out show but claim their surveillance footage show they were not "unruly" or "providing an unsafe environment."

The casino added that Lopez had hired his own security and say it was up to his security to inform the casino's team if they wanted to escort anyone out, which the casino claims never happened.

"While we did see guests yelling out, we see recording showing those saying -- we love you, can we buy you a drink," assistant general manager Tiffani Sahagun said in a statement. "We also know that at a comedy show, there are also likely some outbursts that casino security would have been happy to address had any issue been made known."

Full Eagle Mountain Casino statement:

This comes after George Lopez's original show scheduled for April 20 had to be changed due to a medical emergency.

For reimbursement, guests are asked to visit the Casino's website and fill out a form. According to the form, guests must be Legacy Rewards members to redeem the two free concert tickets.