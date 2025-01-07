The area is one that provides the birds with food and serene conditions for those hoping to take pictures.

Get views of birds at Merced's National Wildlife Refuge

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced's National Wildlife Refuge is once again providing a majestic scene for Valley bird watchers.

A hidden gem for most, hundreds of species of birds are currently taking refuge during the winter.

From cranes to ducks, the area is one that provides the birds with food and serene conditions for those hoping to take pictures.

"A beautiful place for photography -- just beautiful and relaxing," says Ronald Hasemeyer.

Merced's National Wildlife Refuge is located on Sandy Mush Road, west of Highway 59.