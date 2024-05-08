Inaugural Fresno Tee Off for Mental Health Golf Tournament

The inaugural Fresno Tee Off for Mental Health Golf Tournament is set to take place at Eagle Springs Golf and Country Club in Friant.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Golfers across the Central Valley will soon hit the greens for mental health.

According to the CDC, one in five adults live with a mental illness.

"I had a family member that took their life, and I also had some struggles in my early parenting," Kina McFadden shared.

"I would say in the early 90s, my brother had a mental health breakdown," recalled Andre Covington.

Covington is a comedian and radio host. He uses his platform to raise awareness about the Valley's mental health crisis.

"It's almost like it's a hidden secret for a lot of families until you start talking about and then they go, 'You know what, I had to go through the same thing with my uncle or my aunt,' and it's affecting so many people," he said.

Covington is set to host a golf tournament with a portion of the proceeds going back to Fresno nonprofit 4C Children and Family Services. The organization aims to address the challenges that at-risk children and families face in the area of mental health.

McFadden, the event coordinator, said it's important to support mental health organizations making a difference in the community.

"They take on a huge, huge responsibility to just love on you, to encourage you, to motivate you, inspire you to know that you can be all that you can be, she said. "Whatever you're going through -- guess what? You'll get through it, and you're not alone."

Fresno Tee Off begins at 9 a.m. May 17th at the Eagle Springs Golf and Country Club in Friant.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are still available on fresnoteeoff.com.

