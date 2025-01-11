Golfer who won $100K thanks to DeChambeau's hole-in-one challenge plans on donating money

It's a persona the Clovis East grad has leaned into with his YouTube page.

From playing with presidents to Hall of Fame quarterback, DeChambeau has garnered millions of views showcasing his authentic self.

So, when Jimmy Elliott, a 34-year-old financial planner in Fort Worth, Texas, saw a call for applicants from Bryson's page for an upcoming video, he signed up.

"I get a notification that says Bryson DeChambeau wants to follow you and I say 'Well, this is pretty fun!" Elliot told Action News.

Out of a pool of seven thousand applicants Elliott was picked for a social media challenge. If he could hit a hole-in-one over Bryson's Texas home, he'd win $100,000.

"Your heart starts racing because you look back and just see all these windows," Elliot recalled.

Elliott, a scratch golfer with a handicap index of 0.0, was struggling with his aim.

"You just kind of hope that you adjust correctly. What 8 feet is on the ground what does that mean on a roofline."

With seven hours to hit the ace (from 95 yards out), Elliott hit his first career hole-in-one on just his fifth try.

"The coolest part was Bryson was probably more excited than I was," he said.

"I was excited but Bryson was pumped...you don't expect things like this to happen."

The 'life-changing money' is extra sweet for a family who's first born has a rare-genetic abnormality.

That required their infant son to spend time in a hospital with a tracheostomy (breathing tube) and a gastrostomy button (feeding tube).

One month after the trach tube was removed, Elliott learned he had testicular cancer at the age of 28.

Thanks to chemotherapy treatments, he's now cancer free five years later.

That history is why he his wife plan on donating most of their new found money to their favorite charities.

"You look back at life's moments & realize it's not all about just the things that you can do it's about the relationships and being a blessing to other people right," he said.

"We've been blessed to be a blessing."

After the ace, Elliott spent the rest of the scheduled six hours just hanging out with DeChambeau and even got to hold the U.S. Open trophy.

"You just see the names on the list and you're like 'this is the actual thing!"

Elliot said his first impressions of Bryson was that he was a "villain" from his time on the PGA Tour but came away with a completely different opinion after that afternoon.

"He was so engaged," Elliott said. "I cannot say enough nice things about Bryson. He's got a fan for life."

