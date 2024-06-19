Clovis East alum Bryson DeChambeau wins over fans with 2nd US Open win

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Once again, Bryson DeChambeau has aced golf's hardest test.

"It's a dream come true," DeChambeau said.

The Clovis East alum captured his second US Open on the final putt at Pinehurst.

"I can't tell you how many times I jumped up and down when he made that putt," recalled Jan DeChambeau, Bryson's mom.

Much like his 2020 win at Winged Foot, Jan was back home in Clovis on the edge of her seat.

"He was just like, 'I love you, mom, I'm just so happy,'" said Jan.

Home is where you'd also find his longtime coach.

"Mike Schy really helped me develop my game when I was a teenager," said Bryson.

"I'm kinda like Jan DeChambeau, a little bit in respect to being superstitious," said Schy.

For months, Schy has insisted, it's not a matter of if but when for Bryson.

"I knew he was going to win a major this year," said Schy.

Much of that confidence can be found in Bryson's bag.

He made headlines before the Masters with custom 3D printed irons coming from a company started in the Dragonfly Tent by one of Schy's students.

"I said 'Hey, what do you think about us doing it?'" Schy said.

Those irons are now a part of US Open history.

"That whole combination and setup just flipped the switch in me," Bryson explained.

What's also flipped in Bryson is his image to the outside world.

"He really wanted people to know what he's like versus what the media dubbed him," said Jan.

"I feel like I've put myself around positive people who have encouraged me in a positive, cool direction. I couldn't be more excited for the future," added Bryson.

Perhaps nobody knew that person better than Bryson's late father Jon, who passed away in 2022 after a long battle with diabetes.

"Jon would've just been sitting there smiling. he probably would've been crying like I was," said Jan.

Just as he shared the trophy with the thousands of fans along the 18th hole on Sunday, Schy hopes aspiring young golfers can catch a glimpse right here at home.

"Loves giving autographs to the kids obviously when he's back here at the tent he's always hanging out with the kids," said Schy.

