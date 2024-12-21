Good Sports: Central High alum Gianna Mancha lends her skills on the softball field

From Central High to the international stage, Fresno's Gianna Mancha shares her lifetime of experience on the softball field.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Home for the holidays.

Former all-state Central High softball star Gianna Mancha is giving back in the spirit of the holiday season.

"It's super rewarding, I really enjoy coming back," Mancha said.

Her gift - knowledge on the diamond.

"No, I had no idea she was actually coming," Immanuel softball player Ashlynn Bernardoni said.

Players from junior high to high school are getting a chance to learn from Mancha's clinic at the Immanuel Sports Complex in Reedley.

"It makes me a lot more confident that we're learning from the best," Bernardoni said.

"I feel like it can help me a lot to be better," Immanuel softball player Clare Larsen.

At just 25 years old, Mancha has a lifetime of experience when it comes to the sport.

"Being at so many different levels in this sport. I've seen a lot, I've gone a lot of places," Mancha said.

In the college ranks, Mancha starred as a pitcher for both Boise State and UCF before making her way to the Women's Professional Fastpitch League.

"My dad always told me, you know, play as long as you can, so I was like, I'll do it," Mancha said.

Now she's a member of the Puerto Rican national team and a grad assistant for Texas A &M.

All thanks to a connection with Aggie assistant coach Jeff Harger, a former softball coach at Hanford West and Fresno State.

"I've known Coach Harger and his daughter Halle, the recruiting coordinator there, my whole life, and we went to Boise State together starting off," Mancha said.

Throughout her time in College Station, Mancha has honed her skills when it comes to new forms of tech equipment.

"I wanted to be able to give back to the ones here and be like, hey, if you want any data or know what your pitches are doing from a technology standpoint, that's what we can do," Mancha said.

Despite the data and analytics, the girls are thankful to see and hear from someone in their own backyard.

"She came from where I'm from and that she was able to go that far," Larsen said.

And most have the same aspirations Mancha did as a kid from the Valley.

"I want to see if I can get there. That's my goal," Bernardoni said.

Mancha's main goal - a reminder to keep things in perspective.

"Softball doesn't have to be so serious, you should also have fun. I know it gets serious a lot of the time, but just being able to enjoy the sport and learning from everyone around," Mancha said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.