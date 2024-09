Good Sports: Championship weekend in the Valley

Central Section titles bring Valley bragging rights to the table. A state title can also be the cherry on top.

Central Section titles bring Valley bragging rights to the table. A state title can also be the cherry on top.

Central Section titles bring Valley bragging rights to the table. A state title can also be the cherry on top.

Central Section titles bring Valley bragging rights to the table. A state title can also be the cherry on top.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Section titles bring Valley bragging rights to the table.

A state title can also be the cherry on top.

In this edition of Good Sports, we look at the sights and sounds of another championship weekend.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.