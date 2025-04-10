At least 3 dead after helicopter with 5 onboard crashes into Hudson River in NYC | LIVE

At least five people, including children, were on board, according to sources.

Three people were killed after a helicopter with five onboard crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon.

"I was walking by and the helicopter went down at 45-degree angle," Eric Campoverde told ABC News. "Big splash -- it was very scary."

"It sounded like a sonic boom," a witness told New York ABC station WABC. He said he saw the "helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off."

The helicopter was upside-down in the 50-degree water when rescuers arrived to the scene, which was closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, according to sources.

The Coast Guard said it's stopped boat traffic in the area and is among the agencies responding.

At least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in NYC since 1977 -- most recently in 2019 when a helicopter used for executive travel hit the roof of Manhattan skyscraper in restricted airspace and the pilot was killed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News and WABC contributed to this report.