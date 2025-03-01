Good Sports: Jalen McMillan back in Fresno after NFL rookie season with Buccaneers

The former San Joaquin Memorial star-turned Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has returned home for some recovery efforts.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a cold morning for Fresno's Jalen McCillan.

"At the end of the day, I just wanted to be surrounded by great energy and great people," he said.

McMillan's offseason recovery program includes a cold plunge at Blue Moon Yoga.

"It's cold, but you need to do what you got to do to get your body right," he said.

He's also utilizing a red light therapy sauna to enhance cell regeneration after a long 17-game season and his first appearance in the playoffs.

"Football takes a toll on your body and you get beat up from it, so you kind of just always make sure your body feels 100%," he said.

Life as a Buccaneer started slow for McMillan in his rookie season.

"It was full of failures and just overcoming a lot of obstacles," he said.

Over the final stretch, McMillan turned into a touchdown machine.

"I was just having fun," he said. "At the beginning of the season, I was just thinking too much."

For now, he's enjoying his moments at home, giving local athletes a simple message before he heads back for year 2 in the NFL.

"Keep your life consistent," McMillan said. "You got to listen to your parents."

