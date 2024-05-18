Good Sports: Clovis High's John Kasten thriving as both pitcher and catcher

With 11 College World Series appearances and 24 conference championships, Kasten is ready to win with the Tar Heels.

On Tuesdays, you'll find Clovis High baseball's John Kasten behind the dish. Later in the week, he's on the mound as the Cougars' ace.

On Tuesdays, you'll find Clovis High baseball's John Kasten behind the dish. Later in the week, he's on the mound as the Cougars' ace.

On Tuesdays, you'll find Clovis High baseball's John Kasten behind the dish. Later in the week, he's on the mound as the Cougars' ace.

On Tuesdays, you'll find Clovis High baseball's John Kasten behind the dish. Later in the week, he's on the mound as the Cougars' ace.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Tuesdays, you'll find Clovis High baseball's John Kasten behind the dish.

"Honestly, I just love to compete," he said.

Later in the week, he's on the mound as the Cougars' ace.

"Both sides of the ball are really, really fun and I just love to compete my butt off every day," he said.

"Winner, loves Clovis High and wants to get this thing done," says coach JD Salles. "He's not just for himself -- he's for the team."

As just a junior, Kasten carries a heavy load for the Cougars, with a fastball that tops out at 94 miles per hour.

"Catching isn't easy, let alone pitching and catching, so it's more catching and being able to prepare for my start on Friday," he said.

Kasten was named this year's most outstanding pitcher at the Easter Classic, but Coach Salles says he's just as good behind the plate.

"He's one of the best throwing catchers probably in the nation," Salles said. "I know that's a big statement but if you watch him throw from behind the plate, it definitely carries over to the mound too. He's just got really good arm talent."

That talent got him offers from some of the best DI programs on the West Coast, but Kasten decided his future home is in the ACC.

"I went to North Carolina, just felt the closest thing to being home and that's where I want to play baseball at," he said.

Kasten's sister is already studying to be a doctor out in South Carolina, so the cross-country move also made sense for his family.

"They already make a couple trips out there every year to see her and now, they'll get to see me too when they're out there," Kasten said.

With 11 College World Series appearances and 24 conference championships, Kasten is ready to win with the Tar Heels.

"Everyone just wants to win at the end of the day," he said. "That's something that Clovis High has always taught me, is just win and North Carolina has a lot of the same mindset that I do."

"It's a big deal," Salles said. "I mean, North Carolina, you look at the rankings every year and they're at the top."

When Kasten heads to Chapel Hill, he'll hang up the catcher's gear and focus on the mound.

"As long as I keep on progressing, keep on doing well and being me, I should have a really good chance of playing there as soon as possible," he said.

Even if Major League Baseball comes calling, Kasten only wants to worry about the next pitch.

"North Carolina is always going to be there, but just kind of living in the present, it's not easy because there's a lot of pressure on me," he said. "If i keep living in the present and rooting for my guys right now, everything else is going to take care of itself."

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.