Good Sports: Kerman High basketball player using brotherly love for motivation

The Kerman boys basketball team enters this season as defending champions. One of the top scorers is using some brotherly love for motivation.

The Kerman boys basketball team enters this season as defending champions. One of the top scorers is using some brotherly love for motivation.

The Kerman boys basketball team enters this season as defending champions. One of the top scorers is using some brotherly love for motivation.

The Kerman boys basketball team enters this season as defending champions. One of the top scorers is using some brotherly love for motivation.

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last season, one of the roads to Selland ran through Kerman High.

The Lions took down Corcoran by just a point to claim the Division IV title.

Now, it's back to business as usual in the Lion's den.

"We just approach every day like we want to go 1-0," says coach Tyler Morgan.

The luster of that championship ring still shines through.

But that's the past, and league play starts all over this week against Exeter.

"Like I tell my guys, we can't control what happened yesterday or tomorrow," Morgan said. "All we can control is what's happening right now."

What's happening right now is a torrid start by senior guard Daniel Bibioff, who's nearly 35 points per game is 5th best in the state and 11th in the nation.

It's something he didn't even realize.

"I guess I'm averaging 35 points per game now," he said.

He's not going full tilt in practice, resting up a sore leg, but he's been adamant to make his way back to Selland for months.

"This is where I basically lived the whole summer," Daniel said.

It's a grind that coach Morgan has watched the past four seasons.

"Daniel has been the longest kid I've coached since I've been the head coach for the boys," Morgan said. "Really enjoyed it, he's a great kid."

But nobody's watched Daniel's rise more than his sophomore teammate, better known as his little brother, Von.

"Since we were younger, we would just 1-on-1 everything," Daniel said.

"I'd lose all the time, but it got us better," Von said.

Jokes aside, Von's been Daniel's biggest competitor and support.

"I know the work he puts in and you know, he just gets a lot out of it," Von said.

Coming from a small town of less than 20,000 people, DI offers can be hard to come by.

Coach Morgan says the proof is in the pudding.

"It's his decision but if he wants to, he most definitely can," Morgan said.

Whether it's college for basketball or just a degree, Daniel doesn't plan on leaving this game anytime soon.

"I still want to be around this environment, even after I'm done," he said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.