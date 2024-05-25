Good Sports: Sanger High's Atianna Marquez breaking her own track & field records

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atianna Marquez likes to fly.

Her runway is Sanger's Dodson Field.

The Sanger Apache Senior has been competing in the pole vault since her freshman year.

"I love the whole aspect of just being in the air and using a lot of athleticism to do the sport," she said.

From her running start to takeoff, Marquez is locked in.

"She's not afraid to go 100%, and that's pretty much what separates the good vaulters from the great vaulters," says coach Michael Gonzales.

Her approach led her to break the school record during her sophomore year.

"Ever since then, she's probably broken the school record, her own record, at least six or seven times," says coach Sean Marzolf.

Since then, she's only been chasing herself, most recently winning the CMAC title in both the pole vault and high jump.

"Clear my mind and feel it more than think about it," Marquez said.

She's also quite the sprinter.

"Very good at compartmentalizing each event," Marzolf said.

"In fact, actually, when she does multiple events in one track meet, I feel like she does even better," Gonzales said.

En route to her jumping titles, Marquez placed first in the 100-meter dash and hurdles to lead the Apaches to a CMAC team title.

"It was really special and very memorable," Marquez said.

Her accolades have landed her a spot to continue her pole vaulting career at Cal State Fullerton.

"Maybe continuing sprinting, depending on how that goes, but for sure vaulting," Marquez said.

After a third-place finish in the pole vault at the Central Section Master's tournament, Marquez has a chance to compete at Veteran's Memorial Stadium for the state track meet.

"There's not many of us from Sanger that place at state," she said. "I would just be extremely honored to go, and I think it would be a great experience."

