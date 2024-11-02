Good Sports: UC Merced soccer focused on making school history

When you walk into a UC Merced men's soccer practice, the talking never stops.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you walk into a UC Merced men's soccer practice, the talking never stops.

"If you can't speak to your brothers out here, you're not going to be able to speak to too many people," says head coach Albert Martins.

"We like to play with high energy and to be high energy, you need to communicate," says midfielder Xavier Barajas.

That communication is working.

"It's just a standard you have to have to be a great team," says striker Daniel Borges.

The Bobcats finished the regular season as just one of three unbeaten NAIA teams in the country with 10 wins and three ties.

The Bobcats slid up to 21st in the nation - their second-highest ranking in program history.

"A lot of these young men are getting the recognition nationally they've been working so hard to achieve," Martins said.

They've done it on a team built entirely in California.

"It brings us together in a lot of ways," says midfielder Diego Fresquez.

The majority come from right here in the Central Valley, including Coach Martins - a Los Banos native.

"We take pride in being passionate about this game," he said. "The Central Valley is quite passionate about this sport."

With a Cal Pac regular season title secured, the Bobcats will now host the conference championship tournament in November.

"The expectation for us is to win it," Fresquez said. "We'll work very hard to achieve that."

"Embedded it in ourselves to win every game and dominate every team we can," Barajas said.

The focus now turns to the national tournament.

"We're all very proud of what we've accomplished," Fresquez said. "We know that's behind us now, and we're just focused on what's to come."

By winning the Cal Pac tournament, the Bobcats can earn an automatic bid to the big dance.

"t's hard not to feel a difference in the air, but we're still trying to take it as every game is still just that day," Martins said.

In 2019, the squad made it all the way to the Sweet 16. This year's group feels they can go even further.

"A lot of seniors last year, so we want to make it our greatest year ever," Borges said.

"I do believe they've put themselves in a great position to make that deep run, to be the best team we've had here at our campus," Martins said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.