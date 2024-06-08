Good Sports: Valley native Tommy Masters qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

At the end of June, Tommy Masters heads to his first open in Newport, Rhode Island, with his son back on the bag and a lifetime of lessons.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For more than three decades, Fresno's Tommy Masters has been teaching the game of golf.

"Moved over to San Joaquin Country Club full-time in late 1996 and have been here since," he said.

A standout junior golfer in Virginia, Masters would skip college to turn pro.

"Obviously, not the right decision on my part, but I don't regret any of my decisions," he said,

After years of bouncing around on mini-tours, Masters would hang it up for a job in sales.

"Fell in love with the game again in my late 20s, got out of sales and started teaching," he said.

Back on the course, the itch to go pro returned.

Masters would compete in both the Canadian and Nike Tour in the early '90s before moving to Fresno to return to his role as a teacher.

"Had family down here in Clovis, just decided it was time for a change," he said.

But what's never changed is Masters' desire to play on the big stage.

"I tried the Senior Open qualifying," he said.

For years, Masters has tried to get into the US Senior Open through a local qualifier - one day, 18 holes to advance.

Two years ago, Masters hit a low point.

With his son on the bag, he'd quit in the middle of his qualifier at Sunnyside Country Club.

"It was the only time I ever walked off the golf course in my life after about 14 holes with my son caddying," he said.

After taking a break last year, Masters would return for another shot.

"I made a pact to myself this year I was going to do it," he said. "Just to take my son with me to caddie regardless of what I shot, just to show that I'm a man, you fight for every shot."

After 18 holes, Masters would not only qualify. He'd take home medalist honors with a low score of 69 to qualify for this year's US Senior Open.

"It was a heavy day - the most emotional golfing day of my life," he said

It's taken decades, but the game he's given so much to finally give him something back.

"I'm looking at it as just a gift in my life," Masters said. "It was a miraculous moment for me."

