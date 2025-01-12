Gov. Gavin Newsom denies early parole of Merced murderer

Diane Reid-Romero's body was found in the backyard pool of her home after being stabbed to death by her husband, Rodolfo Romero.

Local leaders are coming together to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep a man behind bars for the murder of his wife.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied parole for a Merced man who is behind bars for the murder of his wife, Diane Reid.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, California assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Merced) announced the governor's denial of Rodolfo Romero's parole.

Romero was granted parole last October after serving 14 years of 16 years to life sentence for the 2010 murder. This led Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira and assemblymember Soria to call on Newsom to reserve the parole board's decision.

"I've spoken to the victims of this tragedy, the Reid family. They can rest easy now, knowing their nightmare is no longer a reality," Soria said in the news release. "Governor Newsom has delivered justice for the Merced community, for our district and for the Reid family."

Diane's sister, Sharon Reid, released a statement on the governor's decision.

"We are relieved and thankful that justice has been restored and glad that our communities are safer as a result of Governor Newsom's decision," Sharon said. "Our family is eternally grateful to Assemblywoman Soria and District Attorney Silveira for their advocacy on behalf of Diane and our family."

Romero was convicted of stabbing his wife Diane to death, then putting her body in their backyard swimming pool. Their sons, now grown men, were asleep during the murder.