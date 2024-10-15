Diane Reid-Romero's body was found in the backyard pool of her home after being stabbed to death by her husband, Rodolfo Romero.

Call to keep Merced murderer in prison after early parole granted

Local leaders are coming together to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep a man behind bars for the murder of his wife.

Local leaders are coming together to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep a man behind bars for the murder of his wife.

Local leaders are coming together to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep a man behind bars for the murder of his wife.

Local leaders are coming together to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep a man behind bars for the murder of his wife.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders are coming together to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep a man behind bars for the murder of his wife.

Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria and the Merced County District Attorney are urging the governor and parole board to oppose Rodolfo Romero's release back into Merced.

In 2010, Diane Reid-Romero's body was found in the backyard pool of her Merced home after being stabbed to death by her husband, Rodolfo Romero.

RELATED: Merced murderer granted early parole, victim's family hoping for Governor Newsom to repeal

He was sentenced in 2012 to sixteen years to life in prison.

During a hearing in September, he was granted parole.

The Assemblywoman and DA will speak about their opposition to his release Tuesday afternoon.

