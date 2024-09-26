Governor Newsom signs bills aimed at addressing health concerns related to oil and gas operations

Opponents to oil and gas regulations claim laws like these may drive up prices, but Governor Gavin Newsom disagrees.

New bills signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday aim to address health concerns tied to oil and gas operations.

New bills signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday aim to address health concerns tied to oil and gas operations.

New bills signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday aim to address health concerns tied to oil and gas operations.

New bills signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday aim to address health concerns tied to oil and gas operations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New bills signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday aim to address health concerns tied to oil and gas operations.

AB 3233 gives cities and counties the ability to impose restrictions on those operations and stop new ones from being developed in their communities.

Meanwhile, AB 1866 increases fees on idle oil and gas wells and enforces stricter regulations to safely plug the wells to prevent leaks and contamination.

It was authored by Santa Barbara assemblymember (D) Gregg Hart.

"Require oil companies that have idle oil wells throughout the state of California to on a yearly basis properly plug and abandon those oil wells to protect public health and safety, to protect the environment from underground pollution of ground water and air quality," Hart explained.

Ruben Rodriguez has lived in Coalinga most of his life and says these bills are a step in the right direction.

"I think there will be many communities that will benefit from it essentially ours will benefit from it, because there will be less pollution that will be made by the industry," Rodriguez said.

He says he spent three and a half years working in the gas and oil industry and is dealing with long-term consequences because of his job.

"I was exposed to high levels of H2S gas and lost about 80% of my sense of smell," he explained. "I was very lucky to make it out of there alive, but you know this is one experience of many experiences that are out there."

Opponents to oil and gas regulations claim laws like these may drive up prices, but Newsom disagrees.

"All of this again is about accountability, it's about transparency," Newsom said.

"It's not about kicking people out of their cars. It's not about increasing prices."

In response to the legislation, Congressman David Valadao sent Action News a statement, writing:

"Governor Newsom has repeatedly shown he cares more about appeasing the environmental lobby than helping middle-class Californians struggling with rising energy prices. I will continue urging the Governor to abandon his regulatory assault on oil and gas production in California."

"One party extremism in Sacramento is making gas and groceries more expensive," said Rep. Duarte.

"We need to bring Democrats and Republicans together to cut taxes and regulations to make food and gas cheaper."

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.