Grand opening for new Clovis fire station

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new fire station in the city of Clovis.

Action News was in the neighborhood Saturday for the grand opening.

It's located on Minnewawa near Santa Ana.

This newly rebuilt and expanded facility replaces the original 1976 station.

It offers improved amenities for firefighters and protection services.