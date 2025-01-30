Grizzlies introduce exciting new tag-line for the 2025 season

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies are gearing up for an exciting 2025 season, starting with a brand new tag-line.

The new season slogan, "It Happens Here", is meant to embody the excitement and community aspect that has been created through the many events offered at Chukchansi Park.

Since the park's opening in 2002, it has become one of the most popular venues in the Central Valley.

The venue hosts over 200 events a year, including baseball games, Tequila Fest, and the annual Taco Truck Throwdown.

Director of Marketing and Communications Jonathan Bravo credits the venues success to the variety of events that have been hosted there, saying, "We truly believe that on any given night anything can happen here in the heart of downtown Fresno, and we are proud to celebrate that fact throughout the 2025 season."

This announcement does not mark the end of exciting announcements from the Grizzlies.

Fans can expect single-game ticket sales to begin soon, as well as the highly anticipated announcement of their 2025 Promotions Calendar.

Last year's promotional nights included themes such as Military Appreciation Night, Star Wars Night and the fan-favorite Fourth of July Firework Extravaganza.

Fans looking to get the jump on buying their tickets and take advantage of possible discounts can find more information on the team's official website.

