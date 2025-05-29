Groundbreaking for new fire station in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood for the celebration of a new fire station that's coming to central Fresno.

Members of the Fresno Fire Department and city leaders gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at Ashlan and Valentine.

This new space will replace the existing Station 12 that's on Marks and Acacia.

It's expected to bring more space for fire crews and improve response times for the expanding area.

The new fire station is expected to be done by July of 2026.