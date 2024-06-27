The $11.9 million project also includes the construction of eight tennis courts and two basketball half-courts.

Groundbreaking for new gym at Fresno High School

Fresno's oldest high school is getting a second gym. The second gym will provide more space for athletic events, student activities and PE classes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's oldest high school is getting a second gym.

District leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site Wednesday where Fresno High's newest gym will be located on campus, which is just north of the main gym.

The near 17,000-square-foot facility will feature team rooms, restrooms and a snack bar.

The $11.9 million project also includes the construction of eight tennis courts and two basketball half-courts.

The project is expected to take 14 months and be completed by July 2025.