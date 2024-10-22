Groundbreaking for new police headquarters and senior center in Fowler

Fowler residents are celebrating the start of a new police headquarters and senior center.

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fowler residents are celebrating the start of a new police headquarters and senior center.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Monday, complete with traditional Mexican music and dancing.

The David T. Cardenas Senior Center and Police Headquarters is being built at Third and Merced streets.

The $17 million project will provide more room for recreational activities for the senior community.

With 16,000 square feet of space, the Fowler Police Department will have more room to grow and improve public safety.

"A police station right now that we're sharing with City Hall, that is very small," says Fowler Mayor Daniel Parra. "It barely accommodates, no locker rooms, no facilities in there. Here, they'll have everything and a chance to grow for the next 50 to 100 years."

The facility is named after David Cardenas, who passed away in March 2022, at the age of 67.

He was mayor for more than a decade and served on the Fowler City Council since the early 2000's.

