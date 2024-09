Guelaguetza Fresno 2024 offering traditional dancing and food

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you can enjoy a free community event featuring traditional dancing and food.

Guelaguetza is this Sunday at the Calwa Recreation and Park District on Church Avenue in Fresno.

The event runs from 10 am until 4 pm.

