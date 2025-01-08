Gusty winds in California causing concerns for Grapevine travelers

Windy conditions throughout the Grapevine are putting travelers and truck drivers on edge.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers heading south on Highway 99 toward the Grapevine should be prepared for potentially dangerous winds on Tuesday.

Throughout the day, winds have been gusting across Interstate 5.

As drivers hit the road, the California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon is urging them to take precautions.

"Pay attention to what's around you, and be prepared for the unexpected, because you could get that tumbleweed that comes across the lane, and that person next to you may all of a sudden dart over, or the person in front of you may hit the brake. So, you're gonna want to follow traffic at a safe distance, giving yourself that cushion," said California Highway Patrol Officer DC Williams.

Officer Williams says you should also limit distractions and pay attention to the cars on either side of you in case a wind gust forces you to switch lanes.

However, the weather itself is not the only danger.

"We've had the fires so there could be some trees there that may topple over. There could be debris that gets blown out to the roadway," explained Officer Williams.

Truck drivers, like David, are ask others to slow down.

He's also very aware of the need for high profile vehicles to pay attention to speed limit signs.

"I was going down the Grapevine and it said '35 (MPH) Truck Lane' the whole way down. There's a reason for that," said David.

"I got close to the bottom and I thought all right we're almost there. I cut my cruise control off and just let it go and as soon as I did that, I got kicked by a gust of wind and I was like nope so it backed down. There is a reason why he hasn't changed speed limits yet."

It it's too dangerous to travel, David urges everyone to wait for safer weather conditions.

"Besides, your paycheck is not gonna matter if you flipped over on the side of the road or in the center median and if you do survive and you've killed a family of six or something, you're probably not going home anyway," David explained.

The CHP is also urging people to have extra food, water, gas and whatever you may need in case of unexpected travel delays.

If you don't have to be out on the road, it may be best to postpone your plans.

