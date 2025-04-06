'Hands Off!' rally held in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crowds nationwide rallied against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, including here in Fresno, on Saturday.

The 'Hands Off' demonstrations were organized at more than 1200 locations in all 50 states.

Demonstrators are voicing their frustrations with the Trump Administration's federal cuts.

Here locally, people marched to Fashion Fair Mall and gathered at the corner of Shaw Avenue and First Street.

Asked about the protests, the White House responded with a statement saying, "President Trump's position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries.''